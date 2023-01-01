Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

200,000 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097826
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM0HS597302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE 

 

BACK UP CAMERA

SUNROOF

HEATED SEAT

BLUETOOTH

APPLE CARPLAY

CRUISE CONTROL

 

 

Certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

FullY Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC..

 

Up to 3 Years warranty available FOR powertrain

Welcome for test drive today !!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located @

1270 Finch Avenue W

M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

HAGGLE FREE 

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

