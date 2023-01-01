$11,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-665-1000
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10097826
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM0HS597302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE
BACK UP CAMERA
SUNROOF
HEATED SEAT
BLUETOOTH
APPLE CARPLAY
CRUISE CONTROL
The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety ,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.
-- FullY Certified.
-- Up to 3 Years warranty available FOR powertrain
- Welcome for test drive today !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Additional Features
