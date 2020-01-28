Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Backup Camera Bluetooth Clean Carfax No Accidents

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto Backup Camera Bluetooth Clean Carfax No Accidents

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,489KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4600518
  • Stock #: 520875
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM3HS520875
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Financing options***This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options***This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

_____________________________________________________________________

***Certification*** Each Vehicle is Pre-Sale inspected by licensed mechanics. Certification can be purchased for only $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

_____________________________________________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. All Vehicle in our showroom are fully certified and e-tested. and mechanically inspected. (36 days Ontario safety certification Provide)

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. No hidden fees or certification cost will be added to your purchase price. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 



Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

