2017 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8434212
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS601818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drivetime Fine Cars

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

