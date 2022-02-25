$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Drivetime Fine Cars
416-661-0222
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Drivetime Fine Cars
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1
416-661-0222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8434212
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM2HS601818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Drivetime Fine Cars
Drivetime Fine Cars
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1