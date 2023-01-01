$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9555676
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM1HS505405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
