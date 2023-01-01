Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

77,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Location

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9555676
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM1HS505405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

