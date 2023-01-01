$19,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 3G1BF5SM6HS604847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,404 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 1LT, a Great Economy Sedan !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes with a 1.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 154 HORSEPOWER.
Includes LEATHER !
Well reviewed: "Small sedans are getting better every year, and for proof you only need to check out the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. You'll like the way the Cruze sips gas and how its handsome cabin has a surprising amount of room for you and your passengers," (edumunds.com).
"The 2017 Chevy Cruze – available as a hatchback or a sedan – is an excellent used compact car. It offers best-in-segment fuel economy of 50 mpg highway with the available turbodiesel engine, and it has an outstanding infotainment system similar to those found in pricier cars. We named the Cruze one of our 2017 Best New Cars for Teens," (cars.usnews.com).
Includes BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
