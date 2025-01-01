Menu
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!!*CASH DEALS PREFERRED* 

 

MINT MINT 2017 CHEVY EQUINOX 1LS AWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL WITH NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH SNOW TIRES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUOT HEADLIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A ECONOMICAL 4 CYL ENGINE AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $12,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

127,650 KM

Details Description Features

$12,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

Watch This Vehicle
12175069

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK2H6298697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,650 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!!*CASH DEALS PREFERRED* 

 

MINT MINT 2017 CHEVY EQUINOX 1LS AWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL WITH NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH SNOW TIRES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUOT HEADLIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A ECONOMICAL 4 CYL ENGINE AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $12,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2017 Chevrolet Equinox