$12,899+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,650 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*LOW KMS!!*CASH DEALS PREFERRED*
MINT MINT 2017 CHEVY EQUINOX 1LS AWD FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL WITH NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH SNOW TIRES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, AUOT HEADLIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, A ECONOMICAL 4 CYL ENGINE AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $12,899 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
