Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**LOW KMS**CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>2017 CHEVY EQUINOX LS AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE CLEAN CARFAX UNIT WITH NO RUST!!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17 ALLOYS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRINT SEATS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND A PEPPY 4cyl ENGINE WITH EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE!  THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPETITIVE PRICE OF $15,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

73,955 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LS *74,000KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING*

Watch This Vehicle
12803761

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LS *74,000KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1753671039207
  2. 1753671039737
  3. 1753671040182
  4. 1753671040599
  5. 1753671041094
  6. 1753671041498
  7. 1753671041946
  8. 1753671042362
  9. 1753671042802
  10. 1753671043205
  11. 1753671043695
  12. 1753671044157
  13. 1753671044602
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,955KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLEEK1H6348330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,955 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**LOW KMS**CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

2017 CHEVY EQUINOX LS AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE CLEAN CARFAX UNIT WITH NO RUST!!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOYS WITH NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRINT SEATS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND A PEPPY 4cyl ENGINE WITH EXCELLENT GAS MILEAGE!  THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPETITIVE PRICE OF $15,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS *74,000KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS *74,000KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING* 73,955 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE2 *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in North York, ON
2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE2 *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*CLEAN CARFAX* 177,875 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS!* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS!* 113,785 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2017 Chevrolet Equinox