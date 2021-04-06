Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

148,999 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

LT

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

148,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6892737
  • Stock #: 2898
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK8H6118581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,999 KM

Vehicle Description

We are OPEN! Come in and see us!

 

**$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

