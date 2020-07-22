Menu
2017 Chevrolet Spark

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

1LT - BACKUP CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS|BLUETOOTH

1LT - BACKUP CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS|BLUETOOTH

Location

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694107
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA0HC806711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.

 

 

CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=t6NN99SX997KmeEAl5SB69gHTEWAR%2fRh

 

 

2017 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Auto Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.

 

 

All In Price: $9,995 + HST & Licensing

 

Odometer: 79,000 KM

 

 

Features - Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Projection, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, and More

 

 

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

