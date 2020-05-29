Menu
$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LS

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LS

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,120KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5099360
  • Stock #: 242842
  • VIN: 1GNKVFED9HJ242842
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

.


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!!


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE.


REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of AUTO ISLAND INC vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition. 


 

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

