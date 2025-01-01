$11,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING-L PLUS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WA
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING-L PLUS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WA
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1EG1HR523295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8282
- Mileage 246,596 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica TOURING L- PLUS, black color with 246,000km (STK#8282) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Leather Seats
- Heated / cooling seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- DVD/ Entertainment
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica TOURING L- PLUS, black color with 246,000km (STK#8282) This vehicle was $13990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Leather Seats
- Heated / cooling seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- DVD/ Entertainment
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Video Remote Control
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Chrome Roof Rails
Active grille shutters
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Video monitor
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
220 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
506 WATTS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
THIRD ROW REAR VENTS
Tray tables
16.2 STEERING RATIO
ALPINE PREMIUM BRAND
PUNCTURE SEALING COMPOUND WITH ELECTRIC COMPRESSOR
BLU-RAY PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM
DUAL REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! 214,250 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 58,252 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volvo XC60 PREMIER ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! 202,409 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2017 Chrysler Pacifica