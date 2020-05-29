Menu
$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat SuperFast

2017 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat SuperFast

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Sale Price

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,388KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5129444
  • Stock #: 411500
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC9XHH411500
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RARE CAR. BEST SUMMER RIDE. WON'T LAST.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

