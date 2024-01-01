Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,838 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1715206316
  2. 1715206315
  3. 1715206032
  4. 1715206032
  5. 1715206032
  6. 1715206032
  7. 1715206033
  8. 1715206032
  9. 1715206316
  10. 1715206316
  11. 1715206316
  12. 1715206317
  13. 1715206317
  14. 1715206317
  15. 1715206317
  16. 1715206317
  17. 1715206317
  18. 1715206317
  19. 1715206317
  20. 1715206318
  21. 1715206318
  22. 1715206318
  23. 1715206318
  24. 1715206318
  25. 1715206318
  26. 1715206318
  27. 1715206318
  28. 1715206319
  29. 1715206319
  30. 1715206319
  31. 1715206319
  32. 1715206319
  33. 1715206319
  34. 1715206319
  35. 1715206319
  36. 1715206320
  37. 1715206320
  38. 1715206316
  39. 1715206316
  40. 1715206316
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,838KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla L 1.8L AUTO A/C BLUETOOTH CRUISE BACKUP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla L 1.8L AUTO A/C BLUETOOTH CRUISE BACKUP CAMERA 26,394 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA 96K for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA 96K 96,090 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2022 Honda CR-V TOURING AWD NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT CAMERA 90,953 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan