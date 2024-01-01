Menu
<p>MINT CONDITION CHEAP 2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 7 PASSENGER FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A HEALTHY ENGINE AND CLEAN RUST FREE BODY. VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,499 + TAX !! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>AUTO RESALE INC</p><p>56 MARTIN ROSS AVE</p><p>647-862-7904 </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

240,550 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
240,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9HR646010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,550 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION CHEAP 2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 7 PASSENGER FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT SHAPE WITH A HEALTHY ENGINE AND CLEAN RUST FREE BODY. VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW COMPARABLE PRICE OF $8,499 + TAX !! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

AUTO RESALE INC

56 MARTIN ROSS AVE

647-862-7904 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

