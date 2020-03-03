1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Trade-in Vehicle. SXT Plus model including DVD, Alloy Rims, Rear Power Windows, Bluetooth, and Extra Set of winter tires on rims.Safe and reliable, this Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT DVD, Extra Rims & Tires, Bluetooth lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Dodge Grand Caravan comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5 Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, RADIO: 430, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, POWER WINDOW GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, and LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS. Pilot the whole group in luxurious comfort in this safe and reliable Dodge Grand Caravan. A short visit to Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Dodge Grand Caravan today!Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. Along with The Swinging Lady our dealership has been a fixture in the GTA for almost 40 years, We pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.
