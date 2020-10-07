Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

107,409 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

107,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6125586
  • Stock #: 1425389126
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR879389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Are You On A Lookout For A Family Friendly Vehicle That Can Comfortably Accommodate 7 Passengers Plus Have Enough Trunk Space To Pack Up To Go To The Cottage Of For A Weekend Trip? If So This One Owner Accident Free Dodge Caravan And Number One Selling Minivan In North America Has You Covered. Plus It Won't Brake The Bank At The Same Time. Well Appointed With A Powerful Yet Economical 3.6L V6 Engine, Front Wheel Drive With Traction Control For Added Safety In All Types Of Weather Conditions, Side And Curtain Airbags, Tinted Windows, 16" Steel Wheels With Full Covers, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Starter, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Integrated Audio And Cruise Controls, Split Folding Second And Third Row Seats With Third Row Folding Flat Into The Floor Plus Much More. So Don't Wait. Call Or Click To Book Your Test Drive Today. Fully Inspected And Reconditioned With Fresh Oil And Filter, A New Air Filter, Full Brake Inspection And Service Of The Calipers Plus A Full interior And Exterior Detailing.

RADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

