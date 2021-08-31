Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,000 KM

$15,450

+ tax & licensing
$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Sale

$15,450

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7717159
  • Stock #: 0158
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR680158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY! WE ARE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2

Phone (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

2017 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN  Spacious transportation & clean.

The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 45,000 km. The price is $15,450.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE. 

TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. No hidden charges.

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $ 1800.00**

Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive. (416) 474-5095 / (905) 782-2676

UCDA MEMBERS AND OMVIC REGISTERED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

