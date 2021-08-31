Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7717159

7717159 Stock #: 0158

0158 VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR680158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag

