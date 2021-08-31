Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 1 8 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013378

8013378 Stock #: 1425389195

1425389195 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR687722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 30,181 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.