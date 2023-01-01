$18,880+ tax & licensing
$18,880
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
121,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10431321
- Stock #: 154149
- VIN: 3C4PDDGG0HT593161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
