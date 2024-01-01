$23,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
R LUSSO BRONZO MAGNETICO TITANIUM
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
R LUSSO BRONZO MAGNETICO TITANIUM
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,583KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JC1NFAEK3H0102678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,583 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2017 Fiat 124 Spider Lusso Bronzo Magnetico Titanium
**50TH ANNIVERSARY DASH PLAQUE #92 OF 124 PRODUCED FOR Canada**
NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *AUTOMATIC*, *MARKET VALUE PRICING*, *BLIND SPOT DETECTION*, *BACK UP CAMERA REAR SENSORS*, *NICE UNIROYAL TIRES*, *HEATED SADDLE LEATHER*, , 1-Year Sirius Radio Service, 9 Bose Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Electronic Stability Control, GPS Navigation, Headlamp Washer, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Premium Collection, Prima Edizione Package, Quick Order Package 22S, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Comfort Collection, Security Alarm, Serialized Dash Plaque, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 17 x 7 Lounge Silver Aluminum.
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
**50TH ANNIVERSARY DASH PLAQUE #92 OF 124 PRODUCED FOR Canada**
NAVIGATION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, *AUTOMATIC*, *MARKET VALUE PRICING*, *BLIND SPOT DETECTION*, *BACK UP CAMERA REAR SENSORS*, *NICE UNIROYAL TIRES*, *HEATED SADDLE LEATHER*, , 1-Year Sirius Radio Service, 9 Bose Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Adaptive Front Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Electronic Stability Control, GPS Navigation, Headlamp Washer, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Premium Collection, Prima Edizione Package, Quick Order Package 22S, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Comfort Collection, Security Alarm, Serialized Dash Plaque, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 17 x 7 Lounge Silver Aluminum.
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.45 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Convertible roof wind blocker
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front struts
Hill holder control
Rear struts
Spare tire kit
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
GLASS CONVERTIBLE REAR WINDOW
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
BIN STORAGE
SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE ROOF
2 CUPHOLDERS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
1999 Mazda Miata MX-5 1 OWNER FULLY RESTORED LOW KM 64,793 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2017 Fiat 124 Spider