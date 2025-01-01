$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Abarth|CONVERTIBLE|MANUAL|FRONTPPF|INTAKE|NAV|+++
2017 Fiat 124 Spider
Abarth|CONVERTIBLE|MANUAL|FRONTPPF|INTAKE|NAV|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso (Red)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,439 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TURBO POWERED, RWD, 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, MANUAL CONVERTIBLE TOP, FRONT PPF, AFTERMARKET INTAKE, POWERFUL EXHAUST, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, AHA, AUX, STITCHER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
