$12,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2017 Ford Escape
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,289KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GDXHUA85472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7540
- Mileage 110,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Ford Escape SE, blue color with 110,000km (STK#7540) This vehicle was $14990 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Chrome Interior Accents
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Mechanical
3.21 Axle Ratio
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
SYNC INFOTAINMENT
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
15.2 STEERING RATIO
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
APP MARKETPLACE INTEGRATION CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Ford Escape