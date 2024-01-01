Menu
Account
Sign In
SE - AWD - ONE OWNER - AS IS - NOT CERTIFIED - NO WARRANTY - AS EQUIPPED - UNPLATED - SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS - As per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED and is not drivable until certification is done….Being Sold As Is No Safety Not Certified ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................<br /> <strong>AMAZING Google Reviews!! </strong><a href=https://www.google.com/search?q=mid+toronto+auto+sales&rlz=1C1RXQR_en&oq=mid+toronto+&aqs=chrome.0.0i355i457i512j46i175i199i512j69i57j46i175i199i512j0i22i30j69i60l3.3013j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882b335f7de0ff9b:0x87dd46c2ad07327d,1,,,><strong>Click here for our reviews!</strong></a><br /><br />We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  <br /><br />Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. <br /><br />Our Fair Prices which are Below Market takes the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. <br /><br />Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminates negotiation. <br /><br />Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. <br /><br />PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.<br /><br />Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders … also Affiliate Debt Reduction Assistance.<br /><br />Massive indoor showroom that holds 30 vehicles inside plus outside holds 30 vehicles. We also own 7 Dealerships with New and Used inventory for an additional selection of over 300 vehicles to choose from.<br /><br />No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar and Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. <br /><br />Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers across the GTA. <br /><br />Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  <br /><br />we speak many languages such as - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian ...<br /><br />While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.<br />

2017 Ford Escape

149,280 KM

Details Description

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 11569639
  2. 11569639
  3. 11569639
  4. 11569639
  5. 11569639
  6. 11569639
  7. 11569639
  8. 11569639
  9. 11569639
  10. 11569639
  11. 11569639
  12. 11569639
  13. 11569639
  14. 11569639
Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,280KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUA05448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMT5448
  • Mileage 149,280 KM

Vehicle Description

SE - AWD - ONE OWNER - AS IS - NOT CERTIFIED - NO WARRANTY - AS EQUIPPED - UNPLATED - SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS - As per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED and is not drivable until certification is done….Being Sold As Is No Safety Not Certified ..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices which are Below Market takes the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminates negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

PRICE BEING ADVERTISED IS A FINANCED PRICE ONLY.  Purchases by Cash, Draft, Money Order, Certified Cheque, ETC will have an additional surcharge of $500.00 as there are a high number of fraudulent transactions, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders … also Affiliate Debt Reduction Assistance.

Massive indoor showroom that holds 30 vehicles inside plus outside holds 30 vehicles. We also own 7 Dealerships with New and Used inventory for an additional selection of over 300 vehicles to choose from.

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar and Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak many languages such as - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian ...

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Used 2016 Acura MDX 9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Tech & Acura Watch Plus - 7 Passenger - Super Clean in and out - No Accidents - LOADED LOADED !! for sale in North York, ON
2016 Acura MDX 9-Spd AT SH-AWD w/Tech & Acura Watch Plus - 7 Passenger - Super Clean in and out - No Accidents - LOADED LOADED !! 129,762 KM $22,984 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Well Equipped - Warranty Included - No Accidents - Excellent Condition for sale in North York, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus - Well Equipped - Warranty Included - No Accidents - Excellent Condition 149,126 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium - 4WD - Blind Spot - Tech Package - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - LOW km for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Escape Titanium - 4WD - Blind Spot - Tech Package - Power Roof - Navigation - Leather - LOW km 65,307 KM $18,886 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape