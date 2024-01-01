$13,699+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD *CERTIFIED*LOWKMS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD from Auto Resale Inc. This sleek gold beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for those long road trips or daily commutes. With only 133,850km on the odometer, this Escape is still in its prime, ready to tackle any adventure.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2L I4 turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. The 4WD system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while the abundance of features makes every drive a pleasure.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this Escape:
- Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained on the go with Apple CarPlay integration.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced visibility with a rearview camera.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear and frost-free, even in harsh winter conditions.
- Keyless Entry and Proximity Key: Unlock and start your Escape with ease and convenience, thanks to keyless entry and a proximity key.
This Escape is sure to impress, offering a blend of comfort, safety, and practicality. Contact Auto Resale Inc. today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of owning a certified pre-owned Ford Escape SE 4WD.
VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,699 + TAX!
3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
