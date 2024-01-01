Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this certified pre-owned 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD from Auto Resale Inc. This sleek gold beauty boasts a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for those long road trips or daily commutes. With only 133,850km on the odometer, this Escape is still in its prime, ready to tackle any adventure.

Under the hood, youll find a powerful 2L I4 turbo engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, providing a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. The 4WD system ensures confident handling in any weather condition, while the abundance of features makes every drive a pleasure.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this Escape:

Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained on the go with Apple CarPlay integration.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced visibility with a rearview camera.
Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear and frost-free, even in harsh winter conditions.
Keyless Entry and Proximity Key: Unlock and start your Escape with ease and convenience, thanks to keyless entry and a proximity key.

This Escape is sure to impress, offering a blend of comfort, safety, and practicality. Contact Auto Resale Inc. today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of owning a certified pre-owned Ford Escape SE 4WD.

VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,699 + TAX!

3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave 
647-862-7904

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G9XHUE99433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

