$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,018KM
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUA41935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # A41935
- Mileage 172,018 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNIN CONDITION. AWD READY FOR THE WINTER. CERTIFICATION AND DETAILING WILL B EXTRA $895.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
