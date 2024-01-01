Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNIN CONDITION.  AWD READY FOR THE WINTER.  CERTIFICATION AND DETAILING WILL B EXTRA $895.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

172,018 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
12015259

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

  1. 12015259
  2. 12015259
  3. 12015259
  4. 12015259
  5. 12015259
  6. 12015259
  7. 12015259
  8. 12015259
  9. 12015259
  10. 12015259
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,018KM
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUA41935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A41935
  • Mileage 172,018 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE IS IN GREAT RUNNIN CONDITION.  AWD READY FOR THE WINTER.  CERTIFICATION AND DETAILING WILL B EXTRA $895.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Defroster

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Automatic All-wheel Drive 146,511 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 2500 High Roof V6 144" CARFAX CLEAN 153,511 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 4dr PREMIUM Sport Utility CVT for sale in North York, ON
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE 4dr PREMIUM Sport Utility CVT 116,655 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape