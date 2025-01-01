Menu
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING LOW KMS VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN BODY AND NO LEAKS!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES, RUST FREE EXTERIOR, PRISTINE GREY CLOTH INTERIOR, FACTORY SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, AUTO START STOP, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, 2 KEYS, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,299 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

2017 Ford Escape

164,875 KM

$10,299

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*WARRANTY INCL*

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*WARRANTY INCL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUB06554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING LOW KMS VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN BODY AND NO LEAKS!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES, RUST FREE EXTERIOR, PRISTINE GREY CLOTH INTERIOR, FACTORY SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, AUTO START STOP, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, 2 KEYS, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,299 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TTO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

