2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*WARRANTY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,875 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFTEY INCLUDED**SE AWD**WARRANTY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE AWD SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING LOW KMS VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN BODY AND NO LEAKS!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW FIRESTONE ALL SEASON TIRES, RUST FREE EXTERIOR, PRISTINE GREY CLOTH INTERIOR, FACTORY SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, AUTO START STOP, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, 2 KEYS, SYNC AUDIO SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $10,299 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TTO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
