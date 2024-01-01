Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL*</p><p>AMAZING CONDITION 2017 FORD EXPLORER XLT AWD 7 SEATER FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND LOTS OF FEATURES. VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH:  18 ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,300 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 Ford Explorer

153,780 KM

Details Description Features

$16,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD *CERTIFIED*7 SEATR*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT AWD *CERTIFIED*7 SEATR*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1723681162
  2. 1723681161
  3. 1723681161
  4. 1723681161
  5. 1723681161
  6. 1723681161
  7. 1723681161
  8. 1723681161
  9. 1723681161
  10. 1723681161
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D86HGD45580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,780 KM

Vehicle Description

*BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL*

AMAZING CONDITION 2017 FORD EXPLORER XLT AWD 7 SEATER FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND LOTS OF FEATURES. VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH:  18" ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,300 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED** for sale in North York, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED** 144,670 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 *CERTIFIED*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 *CERTIFIED*MINT* 223,680 KM $13,899 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline *NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED* for sale in North York, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Execline *NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED* 169,650 KM $17,350 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer