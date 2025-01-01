Menu
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*7 PASSENGER*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAILABLE!!*

2017 FORD EXPLORER XLT 7 PASS. AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING 7 SEATER SUV WITH UNLIMITED CAPABILITIES AND A RUST FREE BODY!! VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE SHAPE WITH LOTS OF INCLUDED OPTIONS!! 20 UPGRADED OEM RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TYRES, 7 PASSENGER SEATING COVERED IN LEATHER, DOUBLE MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 360 REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, SYNC AUDIO, ALL TIME AWD, AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED INCLUDING A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $14,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

2017 Ford Explorer

188,870 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*FINANCING AVAIL*

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*FINANCING AVAIL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,870KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D87HGC73014

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,870 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*7 PASSENGER*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAILABLE!!*

 

2017 FORD EXPLORER XLT 7 PASS. AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING 7 SEATER SUV WITH UNLIMITED CAPABILITIES AND A RUST FREE BODY!! VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE SHAPE WITH LOTS OF INCLUDED OPTIONS!! 20" UPGRADED OEM RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TYRES, 7 PASSENGER SEATING COVERED IN LEATHER, DOUBLE MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 360 REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, SYNC AUDIO, ALL TIME AWD, AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED INCLUDING A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $14,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2017 Ford Explorer