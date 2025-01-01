$14,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$14,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 188,870 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*7 PASSENGER*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAILABLE!!*
2017 FORD EXPLORER XLT 7 PASS. AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING 7 SEATER SUV WITH UNLIMITED CAPABILITIES AND A RUST FREE BODY!! VEHICLE IS IN IMMACULATE SHAPE WITH LOTS OF INCLUDED OPTIONS!! 20" UPGRADED OEM RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TYRES, 7 PASSENGER SEATING COVERED IN LEATHER, DOUBLE MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 360 REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, SYNC AUDIO, ALL TIME AWD, AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED INCLUDING A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $14,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
