$31,813 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7462653

7462653 Stock #: 48832

48832 VIN: 1FTFW1EG1HFA48832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 48832

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features 4th Door DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.