$31,599 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7462656

7462656 Stock #: 55813

55813 VIN: 1FTFW1EG6HFB55813

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55813

Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Digital clock Mechanical All Wheel Drive Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features 4th Door Rear View Camera Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.