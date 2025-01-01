$10,250+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
SE FWD *NO ACCIDENTS*SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,250
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,680 KM
Vehicle Description
*NO ACCIDENTS*SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2017 FORD FOCUS SE FWD HB FOR SALE!! GREAT LITTLE CAR, VERY FUEL EFFICIENT AVERAGING 6.7L/100KMS! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW GENERAL WINTER TIRES, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, FOLDING REAR SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPETITIVE PRICE OF $10,250 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
