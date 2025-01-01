Menu
*NO ACCIDENTS*SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

2017 FORD FOCUS SE FWD HB FOR SALE!! GREAT LITTLE CAR, VERY FUEL EFFICIENT AVERAGING 6.7L/100KMS! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW GENERAL WINTER TIRES, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, FOLDING REAR SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPETITIVE PRICE OF $10,250 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fadp3k21hl255866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENTS*SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

2017 FORD FOCUS SE FWD HB FOR SALE!! GREAT LITTLE CAR, VERY FUEL EFFICIENT AVERAGING 6.7L/100KMS! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW GENERAL WINTER TIRES, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, FOLDING REAR SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPETITIVE PRICE OF $10,250 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Focus