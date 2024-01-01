Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES</p><p>ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! </p><p>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p>We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Fusion

229,529 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

647-241-4148

  1. 1727723619
  2. 1727723619
  3. 1727723619
  4. 1727723619
  5. 1727723619
  6. 1727723619
  7. 1727723619
  8. 1727723619
  9. 1727723619
  10. 1727723619
  11. 1727723619
  12. 1727723619
  13. 1727723619
  14. 1727723619
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,529KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D98HR225315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,529 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Epic Auto Trader

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE Hatch for sale in North York, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE Hatch 79,654 KM $13,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT LE for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT LE 168,286 KM $14,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV for sale in North York, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV 170,905 KM $9,490 + tax & lic

Email Epic Auto Trader

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Epic Auto Trader

Epic Auto Trader

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-241-XXXX

(click to show)

647-241-4148

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Epic Auto Trader

647-241-4148

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion