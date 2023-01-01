$29,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Island Inc.
416-667-0222
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Transit
Cargo Van T-150 130" Med Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
174,332KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10007247
- Stock #: B50630
- VIN: 1FTYE1CG9HKB50630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # B50630
- Mileage 174,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Med Roofnull
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
1610.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
Powertrain
engine coolant temp
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Additional Features
odometer
600 lbs
GVWR: 8
Instrument Panel Bin
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Island Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1