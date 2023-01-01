Menu
2017 Ford Transit

303,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T150

2017 Ford Transit

T150

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

303,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551440
  • VIN: 1ftye1zm4hka54434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 303,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - ROOF RACK - SHELVING - DIVIDER - HITCH - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

