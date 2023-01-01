$20,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
T150
Location
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
303,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9551440
- VIN: 1ftye1zm4hka54434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 303,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - ROOF RACK - SHELVING - DIVIDER - HITCH - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY AND 3 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
