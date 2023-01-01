Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

72,744 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

DOUBLE CAB 143.5" | 2 KEYS | ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

DOUBLE CAB 143.5" | 2 KEYS | ELEVATION

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1685826028
  2. 1685826028
  3. 1685826028
  4. 1685826010
  5. 1685826027
  6. 1685826028
  7. 1685826026
  8. 1685826022
  9. 1685826026
  10. 1685826088
  11. 1685826086
  12. 1685826074
  13. 1685826090
  14. 1685826093
  15. 1685826089
  16. 1685826086
  17. 1685826088
  18. 1685826088
  19. 1685826152
  20. 1685826150
  21. 1685826151
  22. 1685826133
  23. 1685826152
  24. 1685826144
  25. 1685826150
  26. 1685826152
  27. 1685826152
  28. 1685826206
  29. 1685826210
  30. 1685826210
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,744KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027176
  • Stock #: 3707
  • VIN: 1GTR1LEH1HZ394202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 72,744 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

2017 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 138,600 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius 5D...
 57,508 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XS...
 29,186 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory