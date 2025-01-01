Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
131,627 KM
$32,987
+ taxes & licensing

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

131,627 KM

Details Description

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT|V8|4WD|CREW|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+++

12902036

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT|V8|4WD|CREW|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,627KM
VIN 3GTU2NEC0HG331793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6662
  • Mileage 131,627 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V8 POWERED, 4WD, SUNROOF, SIDE STEPS, BEDLINER, TONNEAU COVER, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, ONSTAR, REMOTE START, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$32,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 GMC Sierra 1500