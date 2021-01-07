Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

232,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 CREW CAB - 6PASS|BACKUP CAMERA|HEATED SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 CREW CAB - 6PASS|BACKUP CAMERA|HEATED SEAT

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

232,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6518968
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG271930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 232,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 Crew Cab. Safety Certified Vehicle.

All In Price: $23,995+ HST & Licensing
Odometer: 232,000 KM

Features - 6 Passenger, Remote Start, Backup Camera, OnStar Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seat Driver, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400
www.monacomotorcars.com
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226

At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.

Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply
Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.

Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!

SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1)Ontario Safety Certification
2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty

Business Hours: (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2015 Subaru WRX STi ...
 94,700 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 97,700 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 74,800 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory