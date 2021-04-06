2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6962795

6962795 VIN: 3GTU2LEC9HG273459

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

