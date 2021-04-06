Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

83,999 KM

Details

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6962795
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC9HG273459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,999 KM

Vehicle Description


We are OPEN! Come in and see us!


 


**$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

