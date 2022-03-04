2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8459466

8459466 VIN: 1GTV2MEC9HZ273858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.