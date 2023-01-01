2017 GMC Terrain

Menu
<div>Explore Your Drive at AUTO PLUTO! 🚗</div><div>Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with our latest arrival! This sleek beauty comes fully loaded with features that make every drive an experience to remember:</div><div>🌟 Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in the comfort of premium leather as you embark on your journeys.</div><div>🛰 Navigation System: Navigate the roads with confidence and ease, thanks to the advanced navigation technology at your fingertips.</div><div>🏎 Alloy Rims: Elevate your style on the road with eye-catching alloy rims that perfectly complement the vehicle's design.</div><div>📷 Back-Up Camera: Maneuver effortlessly in any situation with the convenience of a built-in back-up camera.</div><div>Financing Made Simple:</div><div>At AUTO PLUTO, we believe in making your dream car a reality. Our financing process is designed to provide you with the best options and flexibility:</div><div>💲 Special Financing Price: $16,880 for financing. Experience the ease of payments tailored to your budget.</div><div>💳 Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.</div><div>📝 Easy Application: Use our hassle-free online application form <a href=https://chat.openai.com/c/link rel=nofollow>here</a> to get started on your financing journey.</div><div>🌐 Nationwide Approval: We approve all credit situations, from good credit to challenging scenarios like bankruptcy and collections.</div><div>Drive with Confidence:</div><div>📸 Actual Pictures: The images provided are a true representation of the vehicle's condition.</div><div>🛠 Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.</div><div>📈 Transparent Pricing: All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.</div><div>Your Journey Begins at AUTO PLUTO:</div><div>Experience exceptional customer service from the moment you set foot on our lot. AUTO PLUTO is committed to delivering a stress-free car-buying experience at a fair price compared to the competition.</div><div>Visit Us Today:</div><div>3905 Keele St #4, Toronto, ON M3J1N6</div><div>🌍 Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario. From Toronto to Niagara Falls, we've got your automotive dreams covered.</div><div>Get in touch with us and drive away in your dream car! 🚗💨</div>

2017 GMC Terrain

89,500 KM

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

FWD SLE-2

2017 GMC Terrain

FWD SLE-2

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

89,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALNEK0H6306464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154241
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 GMC Terrain