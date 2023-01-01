$16,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Terrain
FWD SLE-2
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
89,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALNEK0H6306464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154241
- Mileage 89,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Explore Your Drive at AUTO PLUTO! 🚗Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with our latest arrival! This sleek beauty comes fully loaded with features that make every drive an experience to remember:🌟 Leather Interior: Immerse yourself in the comfort of premium leather as you embark on your journeys.🛰 Navigation System: Navigate the roads with confidence and ease, thanks to the advanced navigation technology at your fingertips.🏎 Alloy Rims: Elevate your style on the road with eye-catching alloy rims that perfectly complement the vehicle's design.📷 Back-Up Camera: Maneuver effortlessly in any situation with the convenience of a built-in back-up camera.Financing Made Simple:At AUTO PLUTO, we believe in making your dream car a reality. Our financing process is designed to provide you with the best options and flexibility:💲 Special Financing Price: $16,880 for financing. Experience the ease of payments tailored to your budget.💳 Payment Options: While the financing price stands out, we also offer the flexibility of other payment methods. Please note that the vehicle price will increase by $1,200 for alternative payment forms, including cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.📝 Easy Application: Use our hassle-free online application form here to get started on your financing journey.🌐 Nationwide Approval: We approve all credit situations, from good credit to challenging scenarios like bankruptcy and collections.Drive with Confidence:📸 Actual Pictures: The images provided are a true representation of the vehicle's condition.🛠 Certification and E-Test: Vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $999, ensuring your peace of mind. According to OMVIC Regulations, if not certified and E-tested, the vehicle is deemed not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified.📈 Transparent Pricing: All prices are plus HST and licensing fees, and they are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra.Your Journey Begins at AUTO PLUTO:Experience exceptional customer service from the moment you set foot on our lot. AUTO PLUTO is committed to delivering a stress-free car-buying experience at a fair price compared to the competition.Visit Us Today:3905 Keele St #4, Toronto, ON M3J1N6🌍 Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario. From Toronto to Niagara Falls, we've got your automotive dreams covered.Get in touch with us and drive away in your dream car! 🚗💨
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoPluto
2014 BMW 5 Series Sedan 216,500 KM $11,880 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5x Limited 238,000 KM $6,880 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW 4WD Regular Cab 8 Ft Box XLT 140,000 KM $28,880 + tax & lic
Email AutoPluto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Call Dealer
888-507-XXXX(click to show)
888-507-5798
Alternate Numbers647-518-4130
Quick Links
