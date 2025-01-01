$9,600+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE // AWD // CERTIFIED // NO ACCIDENT
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$9,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFE CAR, SMART BUY
BUY WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!
--- FULLY CERTIFIED
--- AWD
--- No Accident
--- Black on Black
--- Heated Seat, Camera
--- Automatic
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
WHY CHOOSE US?
/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!
/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available
/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!
/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!
---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- We're located at 311-1275 Finch West, North York, ON M3J 0L5, at Keele and Finch.
Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!
As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.
Serving Customers Across Ontario
Vehicle Features
Best Auto Collection
