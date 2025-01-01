$10,399+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE-2 AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAI*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,650 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*AWD SLE-2*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2017 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN SUV WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN INTERIOR!! CHEAP TRUCK WITH LOTS OF LIFE LEFT!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WIRH NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD CAPABILITIES, CLEAN UNDERBODY, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $10,399 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
