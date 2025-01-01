Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*AWD SLE-2*FINANCING AVAILABLE* </p><p> </p><p>2017 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN SUV WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN INTERIOR!! CHEAP TRUCK WITH LOTS OF LIFE LEFT!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18 BLACK ALLOY RIMS WIRH NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD CAPABILITIES, CLEAN UNDERBODY, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $10,399 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 GMC Terrain

177,650 KM

$10,399

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAI*

12470932

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAI*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,650KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLTEK4H6346671

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,650 KM

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*AWD SLE-2*FINANCING AVAILABLE* 

 

2017 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN SUV WITH NO RUST AND A CLEAN INTERIOR!! CHEAP TRUCK WITH LOTS OF LIFE LEFT!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WIRH NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD CAPABILITIES, CLEAN UNDERBODY, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $10,399 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exhaust, single
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MX0) 6-speed automatic all-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Theft deterrent system
WiFi Hotspot
Defogger, rear-window electric

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Spare tire and wheel
Door handles, body-colour
Luggage rails, Charcoal

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2017 GMC Terrain