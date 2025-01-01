Menu
--    CARVIEW MOTORS INC.   

--     Located at 2806 Dufferin Street, North York, ON, M6B 3R7 .

--    All prices are plus HST .

--    All The Vehicles Will be Certified for Extra $699 .

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER MILLEAGE or CONDITION.

--     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER .

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE .

--     OVER 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP Vehicles.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE  .

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-665-1000

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday 11:00 am-04:00 pm

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #Scarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

2017 GMC Terrain

207,232 KM

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

12831793

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,232KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GKALNEK5H6345843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,232 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000

$8,450

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2017 GMC Terrain