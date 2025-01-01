$8,450+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,232 KM
Vehicle Description
-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.
-- Located at 2806 Dufferin Street, North York, ON, M6B 3R7 .
-- All prices are plus HST .
-- All The Vehicles Will be Certified for Extra $699 .
-- Up to 3 Years warranty available, NO MATTER MILLEAGE or CONDITION.
-- Welcome for test drive today !!!
-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER .
-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE .
-- OVER 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP Vehicles.
-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily
-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE .
-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)
-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-665-1000
-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Saturday: 09:00 am-7:00 pm; Sunday 11:00 am-04:00 pm
Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #Scarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.
Vehicle Features
416-665-1000