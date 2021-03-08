Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

129,752 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6666176
  • Stock #: L0494
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEK1H6229582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # L0494
  • Mileage 129,752 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!



We will provide you with:


Full disclosure (history/accident search)


CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!


Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.


A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.



We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.


*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

