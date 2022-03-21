Menu
2017 Honda Accord

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,480

+ tax & licensing
$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Touring

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Touring

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$25,480

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8726648
  • Stock #: 153910
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F0XHA810975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 153910
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr I4 CVT Touring Automatic 2.4L 4-Cyl Gasoline
***** Touring PKG ***** Clean Carfax***

This is a SALE Price: $25480 Actual Price is $26498
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Key Features:
*Memory seats
*Power Rear Hatch
*Wood Trim
*Navigation
*Leather
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
.All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
