Menu
Account
Sign In
*******COMING SOON******* <br>!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!! 2017 Honda civic Ex With HONDA SENSING<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !<br><br><br><br>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. <br><br>We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

2017 Honda Civic

140,100 KM

Details Description Features

$15,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

EX w/Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

EX w/Honda Sensing

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F81HH024360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1093
  • Mileage 140,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*******COMING SOON*******
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!! 2017 Honda civic Ex With HONDA SENSING

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Interior

Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers

Mechanical

Push-Button Start
4.68 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
10.9 STEERING RATIO
2.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
180 WATTS
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe " 141,831 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S for sale in North York, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla S 115,781 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf " 174 KM $10,800 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic