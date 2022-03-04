Menu
2017 Honda Civic

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,480

+ tax & licensing
$20,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT LX

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT LX

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$20,480

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635502
  • Stock #: 153892
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55HH038963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153892
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic LX - | Backup Camera |
This is a SALE Price: $20480 Actual Price $21880
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq



Standard LED daytime running lights and headlights - LED taillights - rear decklid spoiler - heated front seats - dual-zone automatic climate control - 7-inch color TFT center meter display with Driver Information Interface - Multi-angle rearview camera
Safety: ABS - EBD - VSA with Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Six standard airbags -

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
