2017 Honda Civic

78,000 KM

$23,480

+ tax & licensing
$23,480

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$23,480

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8806424
  • Stock #: 153922
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F43HH105318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153922
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic Sedan 4dr CVT EX-T Automatic 1.5L 4-Cyl Gasoline

This is a Financing price: $23480 the cash Price is: $24888
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
Key Features:
*Memory seats
*Power Rear Hatch
*Wood Trim
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Tilted Steering wheel
* Mounted Controls on Steering wheel ( Radio / Cruise / Bluetooth )
* Bluetooth
* AM/FM/MP3 / USB / AUX-in / Bluetooth
* 4 Brand new tires
* Tinted glass
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to the competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

