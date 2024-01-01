Menu
<p>Very Clean Unit, 4 Cylinder 1.5L Automatic Transmissions.  Clean Title, Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.  This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $995.</p> <p><strong>SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE</strong></p> <p><strong>TRADE-INS ACCEPTED</strong></p> <p><strong>WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK</strong></p> <p>At Import Motors, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your moneys worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $5000/claim for purchase on this vehicle! For more information, please call us at now at 416-398-3500</p> <p>We finance all types of credit. Visit https://importmotors.ca/financing/</p> <p>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-398-3500 now to apply for financing.</p> <p>IMPORT MOTORS</p> <p>1275 Finch Ave West Unit 716</p> <p>Toronto, ON</p> <p>M3J 0L5</p> <p><strong>T: 416-398-3500</strong></p> <p><strong>EMAIL: SALES@IMPORTMOTORS.CA</strong></p> <p>Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</p> <p>Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</p> <p>Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</p> <p>Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</p> <p>Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM</p> <p>Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</p> <p><strong>Sundays:                       CLOSED</strong></p>

2017 Honda CR-V

125,111 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V

EX 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

2017 Honda CR-V

EX 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,111KM
VIN 2HKRW2H58HH110004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Disability Equipped

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
