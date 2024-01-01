$16,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
LX
2017 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,918KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW1H39HH004010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,918 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY WELL MAINTAINED 2017 Honda CR-V *** FULL SERVICE RECORDS with HONDA.. Finished in Stirling SILVER with BLACK interior **** FACTORY OPTIONS include *** REVERSE CAMERA **** HEATED SEATS **** ALLOY WHEELS **** PUSH START **** FULL POWER GROUP and more..
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-proof Locks
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Convenience
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Cargo security cover
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Body Side Moldings
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
Chrome aluminum rims
Rear Window Wipers
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
INTERVAL VIPERS
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2017 Honda CR-V